Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:WINA traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $340.86. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $346.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $265.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on WINA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $1,527,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,435.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $1,608,402.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

