Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

