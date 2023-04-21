Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Wipro Stock Performance
Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
About Wipro
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Featured Stories
