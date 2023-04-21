WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 16.0% in March

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

DXJS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

