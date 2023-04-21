Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,736.98

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,736.98 ($33.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,847 ($35.23). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,790 ($34.53), with a volume of 269,575 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.32) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.55) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.98) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,495 ($43.25).

Wizz Air Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,735.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,360.66.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

