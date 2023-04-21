Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.95

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.95 and last traded at $134.95, with a volume of 6491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.34.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.99.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.