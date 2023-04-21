Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 35,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Worksport from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Worksport Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

Worksport Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worksport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Worksport by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

