WOW-token Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.98 million and approximately $12.50 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010318 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840271 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $12.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

