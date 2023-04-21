WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.21 million and approximately $6.07 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010191 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025734 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.