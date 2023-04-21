Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Down 2.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 117,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 90,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

