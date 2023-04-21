Wrapped Cardano Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.55 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.55 billion and approximately $8,917.24 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,788,691,518 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,711,298,229.443 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40686207 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,471.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

