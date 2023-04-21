Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0662 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $118.57 million and approximately $48,670.52 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,750,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,910,969 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,719,226 with 1,790,879,868 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06733229 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,652.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

