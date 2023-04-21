X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Up 0.2%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. 6,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

