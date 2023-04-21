Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.