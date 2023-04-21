XPO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 338% compared to the typical volume of 1,675 call options.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.75. 6,668,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,697. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

