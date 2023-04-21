XYO Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $64.24 million and $964,175.14 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,042.32 or 1.00028091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00493176 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $908,604.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

