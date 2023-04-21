Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $157.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $137.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.89. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

