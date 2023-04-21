Yunqi Capital Ltd Invests $6.85 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. RLX Technology makes up approximately 4.6% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

RLX Technology Company Profile



RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

