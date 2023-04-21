Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $23.96 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $36.53 or 0.00133721 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $596.52 million and $23.96 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

