Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,347,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 542,724 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

