Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $41.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.9 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

