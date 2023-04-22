ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.