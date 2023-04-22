Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

