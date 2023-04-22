Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

