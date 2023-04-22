Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Align Technology stock opened at $355.14 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $381.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

