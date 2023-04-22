American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

American States Water Stock Down 0.0 %

American States Water stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

