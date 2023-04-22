Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Trading Down 1.8 %

ANRGF stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.