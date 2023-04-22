Ankr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.21 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $315.70 million and $47.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,344.13 or 1.00022554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03319929 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $54,753,649.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

