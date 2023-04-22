AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $344.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $333.60 on Tuesday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.26. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AON will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

