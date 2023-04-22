APA (NASDAQ:APA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

APA Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in APA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 23.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

