Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Trading Down 0.6%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. 151,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 266,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
Aravive Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.