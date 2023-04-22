Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Trading Down 0.6%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. 151,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 266,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Aravive Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

Aravive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

