ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.9 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

