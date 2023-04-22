Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a P/E ratio of 353.68 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

