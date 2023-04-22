Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $5,764,768.32 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

