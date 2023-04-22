Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Down 9.9%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 3,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Ayala Land Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

About Ayala Land

(Get Rating)

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.