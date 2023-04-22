AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 13.4% in March

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 410,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AZZ by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZZ by 659.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AZZ by 563.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,959. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

