Bank of America Cuts Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $117.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CINF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

