Barclays Increases Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $91.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 55.19%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.