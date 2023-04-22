Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Sells A$504,000.00 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Jocelyn Bennett sold 2,250,000 shares of Besra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total value of A$504,000.00 ($338,255.03).
Besra Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Besra Gold Company Profile
See Also
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Besra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Besra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.