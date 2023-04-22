Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $14.85 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $260.03 million and $4.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.85 or 0.00054341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00133856 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

