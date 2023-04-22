BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 1%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BluMetric Environmental had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

