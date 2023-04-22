Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 1,121,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

