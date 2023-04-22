Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after buying an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

