Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.23. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $129,238.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,387,071.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,026,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,851,630.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $129,238.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,387,071.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,639,213 shares of company stock worth $84,925,574. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $26,555,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

