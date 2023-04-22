Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Target Price at $506.25

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESYJY shares. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($6.74) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

