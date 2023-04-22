Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $127.22

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

LSI opened at $132.94 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

