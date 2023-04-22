Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target at $130.33

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWODF shares. HSBC upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.76.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.