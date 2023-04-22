Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $11.29

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.