Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.