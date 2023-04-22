Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.