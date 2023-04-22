Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

